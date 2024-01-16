Breaking | Donald Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa
- First contest of the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination held in Iowa on Monday
- Donald Trump asserts his dominance over the party as he seeks a third consecutive nomination
Republican front runner Donald Trump earned his widely-expected victory Monday in the Iowa caucuses – the first vote in the 2024 presidential race – US media projections showed.
News organisations including the Associated Press, CNN and CBS News called the contest for Trump about 30 minutes after caucuses opened at 8pm ET (9am Hong Hong time Tuesday).
Trump prevailed over ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, although his victory margin was not immediately clear.
Haley and DeSantis have waged an increasingly bitter battle to emerge as the chief alternative to Trump.
Iowans braved life-threatening temperatures to gather at more than 1,600 schools, community centres and other sites for the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus, as the 2024 presidential campaign officially got under way after months of debates, rallies and advertisements.
A commanding victory for Trump in Iowa would bolster his argument that he is the only Republican candidate capable of taking on Democratic President Joe Biden, despite the four criminal cases Trump faces that could potentially turn him into a convicted felon before the November 5 general election.
More to come …