Republican front runner Donald Trump earned his widely-expected victory Monday in the Iowa caucuses – the first vote in the 2024 presidential race – US media projections showed.

News organisations including the Associated Press, CNN and CBS News called the contest for Trump about 30 minutes after caucuses opened at 8pm ET (9am Hong Hong time Tuesday).

Trump prevailed over ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, although his victory margin was not immediately clear.