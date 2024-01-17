Canada clamps down on researchers with ties to China, Russia and Iran

Canada on Tuesday clamped down on researchers affiliated with a list of mainly China-based universities to stop them working on subjects deemed sensitive or critical to Canadian national security.

In measures Ottawa said were aimed at shielding advanced and emerging technologies, government grants will not be provided to researchers with links to universities connected to defence and security entities of countries that could harm security.

The universities are mostly based in China but a few from Iran and Russia are also listed.

“While Canadian-led research is defined by its excellence and collaborative nature, its openness can make it a target for foreign influence,” the ministers of innovation, health, and public safety said in a joint statement.