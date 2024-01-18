“He said: ‘It is a witch hunt, it really is a con job,’” Carroll’s lawyer Shawn Crowley said outside the jury’s presence in a Manhattan court.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan’s threat came after a lawyer for Carroll, who says Trump destroyed her reputation and should pay damages for denying in 2019 that he had raped her decades ago, said Trump was talking loudly enough for the jury to hear during Carroll’s testimony.

A judge warned Donald Trump on Wednesday that he could be kicked out of a trial over the writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against the former US president if he is disruptive.

Kaplan warned Trump to control himself during the trial.

Former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“Mr Trump has the right to be present here,” Kaplan said. “That right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive … and if he disregards court orders.

“Mr Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial,” the judge continued. “I understand you are probably very eager for me to do that.”

Trump, 77, has said he wants to testify in his defence, but he is not required to be in court. He skipped opening statements on Tuesday afternoon, and flew to New Hampshire for a campaign event.

Trump’s multiple criminal and civil trials have become a focus of his 2024 White House run, with Trump using his Truth Social platform to unleash criticism of Carroll even after the trial had begun.

Trump has often used his legal woes to rally supporters and raise funds as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination, calling the cases part of a political plot.

He has pleaded not guilty in four state and federal criminal cases, including two claiming he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier on Wednesday, Carroll, 80, testified that Trump’s denial of her claim took away the former Elle magazine agony aunt’s reputation for telling the truth, and instantaneously exposed her to online attacks, including death threats.

“I am here because Donald Trump assaulted me, and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened,” Carroll said in her second civil lawsuit against Trump. “He lied, and it shattered my reputation.”

02:12 US jury finds Donald Trump liable in abuse and defamation case involving writer E. Jean Carroll US jury finds Donald Trump liable in abuse and defamation case involving writer E. Jean Carroll

Last May, a different jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll US$5 million, finding he had sexually abused in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room, and defamed her in 2022 by denying that anything happened.

In Wednesday’s trial, Carroll is seeking another US$10 million in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages.

Kaplan has already ruled that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the dressing room by forcing his fingers into her vagina, and defamed her for two statements he made in 2019 as president.

Trump had claimed that he did not know Carroll, and that she branded him a rapist to boost sales of her then-new memoir.

On the stand, Carroll fought back tears when shown a message by her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, suggesting that she stick a gun in her mouth and pull the trigger.

“I was attacked on Twitter, I was attacked on Facebook, I was attacked on news blogs, I was brutally attacked in messages,” Carroll said. “It was a new world.”

Carroll said she once got 200 letters a month from readers seeking advice, and now gets eight.

She also said the attacks have not let up.

Former US president Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“Yesterday I opened up Twitter, and it said ‘hey lady, you’re a fraud,’” Carroll said. “Now I’m known as a liar, a fraud and a whack job.”

Twitter is now known as X. Trump has also called Carroll a whack job.

Nonetheless, when asked by her lawyer if she regretted coming forward, Carroll said: “Only momentarily. I am very glad I took action.”

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, has argued that Carroll suffered harm only from “mean things” that people posted on social media, and has basked in adulation from supporters and attention from media outlets.

“Ms Carroll is now more famous than she has ever been in her life, and loved and respected by many, which was her goal,” Habba said in her opening statement on Tuesday.

Before Carroll testified, Habba had a testy exchange with Judge Kaplan, who rejected her renewed request to adjourn the trial on Thursday so Trump could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral in Florida.

“I will hear no further argument on it,” the judge told Habba. “None. Do you understand that word? Please sit down.”

The court does not sit on Friday, and Trump could testify next week.