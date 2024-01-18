What are the mysterious red marks on Donald Trump’s hand?

It’s not clear what the cause of the odd splotches could be. A spokesperson for the former president’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Multiple photos show Trump waving to the press as he left Trump Tower Wednesday morning with small red dots.

Mysterious marks were visible on one of former US president Donald Trump’s hands on Wednesday as he left his New York residence to attend a nearby trial.

Trump did not appear to have the dots on his hand on Tuesday evening, based on photos of his campaign stop in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Nor were they visible on Monday while Trump was in Iowa for the caucus vote.

Donald Trump at Tuesday night’s rally in New Hampshire. Photo: AFP

Later on Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan admonished Trump for his conduct during columnist E. Jean Carroll’s second trial.

The trial is over the former president’s remarks about Carroll’s claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

A previous trial already found Trump liable for defaming Carroll, but this trial is over a different set of comments, including statements Trump made after losing the first case.

“Before we bring in the jury I’m just going to ask Mr. Trump to take special care to keep his voice down so the jury does not overhear it,” Kaplan said.

Donald Trump in Clive, Iowa, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Trump had been slamming his hand at the counsel’s table.

While it’s difficult to diagnose a skin condition from just one photo, Dr Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Business Insider that Trump likely has a rash – which can be caused by almost anything.

“Rashes on the hands can be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from infections to inflammatory conditions to external exposures,” Zeichner said.

Another possibility is blisters, which Zeichner said could be caused by “friction from activities like golf, weightlifting, or baseball”. Since Trump is known to golf a lot, this is also a plausible scenario.