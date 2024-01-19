Advertisement
US envoy to Russia visits detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich
- The 32-year-old was detained in March 2023 on espionage charges and is being held in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison
- The embassy said Evans, who faces 20 years in prison, remains resilient. He is set to remain in custody until at least January 30, pending a trial
US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Thursday visited Evan Gershkovich, the American Wall Street Journal reporter held in Moscow on espionage charges, the embassy said.
The 32-year-old was detained on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in March 2023, and is currently being held in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison.
“Evan remains resilient and grateful for the support of friends, family and supporters,” the embassy said in a statement on social media. “We continue to call for Evan’s immediate release.”
Russia’s continued detention of US reporter an ‘attack on free press’: WSJ
Gershkovich, his employer and the US government vehemently reject the spying charges, the first to be levelled against a foreign journalist since the Soviet era.
He is set to remain in custody until at least January 30, pending a trial that could see him sentenced to 20 years in in prison if found guilty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December he wanted Moscow and Washington to reach a “solution” to secure the reporter’s release, but that talks were not straightforward.
