Mary Weiss, lead singer of 1960s pop group the Shangri-Las, dies at 75

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of the 1960s pop group the Shangri-Las, whose hits included Leader of the Pack, has died. She was 75.

Miriam Linna, founder of Weiss’ label, Norton Records, said on Sunday that Weiss died on Friday in Palm Springs, California. No cause of death was given. Rolling Stone magazine first reported her death on Friday.

The Shangri-Las, formed in the New York borough of Queens, were made up of two pairs of sisters: Weiss and her sister Elizabeth “Betty” Weiss, along with twins Marguerite “Marge” Ganser and Mary Ann Ganser. They met at school and as teenagers began performing at school dances.

After producer Artie Ripp signed them to Kama Sutra Productions, the Shangri-Las found enormous success as a girl group with a tough, working-class image and drama-filled songs of teenage dreams and heartbreak that consumed mid-1960s radio waves. Their name came from a restaurant in Queens.