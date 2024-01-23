Canada announced on Monday a two-year cap on international student visas to ease the pressure on housing, healthcare and other services at a time of record immigration.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said there will be a 35 per cent reduction in new study visas in 2024. He said the country’s international students programme has been taken advantage of by fraudulent activity and it is putting pressure on housing and healthcare.

“It’s a bit of a mess and it’s time to reign it in,” Miller said.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Laval, Quebec, Canada on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The number of new visas handed out will be capped at 364,000. Nearly 560,000 such visas were issued last year.