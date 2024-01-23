Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t far behind with eight nominations, including nods for best picture; Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor; and two best-song candidates in What Was I Made For and I’m Just Ken. But Gerwig was surprisingly left out of the best director field.

Nolan’s three-hour opus, viewed as the best picture front runner, received nods for best picture; Nolan’s direction; acting nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jnr and Emily Blunt; and multiple honours for the craft of Nolan’s J. Robert Oppenheimer drama.

After a tumultuous film year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations on Tuesday on Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, Oppenheimer, which came away with a leading 13 nominations.

Both Martin Scorsese’s Osage epic Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein riff Poor Things were also widely celebrated. Poor Things landed 11 nods, while Killers of the Moon was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Cillian Murphy starring in Oppenheimer. Photo: Universal Pictures Handout

Lily Gladstone, star of Killers of the Flower Moon, became the first Native American nominated for best actress. For the 10th time, Scorsese was nominated for best director. Leonardo DiCaprio, though, was left out of best actor.

Those four contenders made for a maximalist quartet of Oscar heavyweights. Nolan’s sprawling biopic. Gerwig’s near-musical. Scorsese’s pitch-black Western. Lanthimos’ sumptuously designed fantasy.

Each utilised a wide spectrum of cinematic tools to tell big, often disturbing big-screen stories. And each – even Apple’s biggest-budgeted movie yet, Killers of the Flower Moon – had robust theatrical releases that saved streaming for months later.

Selected categories

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Barbie, the highest grossing movie over the past year has been nominated for best picture at the Oscars. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for best actor for his role in Oppenheimer. Photo: Universal Pictures via AP

Best actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jnr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Ryan Gosling was nominated as best supporting actor for his portrayal of Ken in Barbie. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Two-time Oscar winner, Jodie Foster was nominated for best supporting actress for Nyad. Photo: Netflix via AP

Among the nominated films is the Ukraine war documentary 20 Days in Mariupol which is a joint production between Associated Press and PBS’ Frontline and will compete in the best documentary category.

Oscar season has reunited Oppenheimer with its summer box-office partner, Barbie. Greta Gerwig’s feminist blockbuster, easily the biggest hit of the year with more than US$1.4 billion in ticket sales, shouldn’t be far behind Oppenheimer.

Historically, blockbusters have helped fuel Oscar ratings. Though the pile-up of award shows (an after-effect of last year’s strikes) could be detrimental to the Academy Awards, the Barbenheimer presence could help lift the March 10 telecast on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host, with the ceremony moved up an hour, to 7pm. Eastern.