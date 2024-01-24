New Hampshire is the second state to hold a Republican presidential nominating contest. Trump won a crushing victory in the Iowa caucus last week, with Haley a distant third.

Associated Press declared Trump the winner based on an analysis of initial vote returns as well as the results of AP VoteCast, a survey of Republican primary voters.

Former US president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, beating Republican rival Nikki Haley, according to US media projections.

What was once a crowded field of 14 candidates narrowed to a one-on-one match-up on Sunday after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out, following a second-place finish in Iowa. DeSantis endorsed Trump.

Trump won New Hampshire’s Republican primary big during his first run for president in 2016.

The former US president remains enormously popular among the party’s conservative base, defying two impeachments, four criminal trials awaiting him and lawsuits for fraud and sexual assault.

Haley’s campaign said on Tuesday it intends to keep her candidacy alive through “Super Tuesday” in early March, when 16 states vote.

The Republican nominee will face President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in the general election in November.

Biden, who beat Trump in 2020, has cast his Republican predecessor as a would-be dictator and a threat to democracy.

Biden is not on the ballot in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, having supported an effort by his party to move their first primary election to the more diverse state of South Carolina.

More to come …