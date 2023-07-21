Inside China’s demographic revolution

There’s more to the shock of China’s declining population than just births, deaths and marriages. Chinese Gen Z and millennials are choosing career over kids - or choosing to “lie flat” or “let it rot”. The two most educated and affluent generations in China’s history are making choices that are changing the economy and challenging Beijing’s policies - but they’re now facing historic levels of unemployment, just as a record 12 million Chinese college students are about to graduate. This is a five-part series of the Inside China podcast.