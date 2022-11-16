Many of Hong Kong’s middle class are reassessing their financial needs in light of the current economic climate. Photo: SCMP / Sun Yeung
Hongkongers believe they need HK$5.9 million to qualify as middle class, HSBC study shows
- Global market uncertainties have changed the way these individuals view their financial future, with many concerned about their long-term wealth
- The bank has upgraded its Premier offerings and bespoke services, harnessing its international expertise to meet the financial needs of this group
