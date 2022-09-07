DBS Bank Hong Kong says its strong technological capabilities enabled it to offer innovative solutions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: DBS Bank Hong Kong
DBS Bank Hong Kong says its strong technological capabilities enabled it to offer innovative solutions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: DBS Bank Hong Kong
Business /  Banking & Finance

A reimagined bank in a post-pandemic world means DBS Hong Kong is well positioned as ‘best bank in Hong Kong’

  • The bank’s long-term investment in technology and sustainability has helped it become a market leader
  • It outperformed its competitors in key areas, including non-interest income and loans, to achieve a 27 per cent increase in net profit last year

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 12:16pm, 7 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
DBS Bank Hong Kong says its strong technological capabilities enabled it to offer innovative solutions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: DBS Bank Hong Kong
DBS Bank Hong Kong says its strong technological capabilities enabled it to offer innovative solutions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: DBS Bank Hong Kong
READ FULL ARTICLE