Many Hong Kong residents, including the elderly, have had to embrace digital banking practices because of restrictions on business opening hours and social distancing measures imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Getty Images / AsiaVision
How banks digitalise services to embrace Hong Kong residents’ needs during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Strict safety rules, including social distancing, are limiting face-to-face interactions and sparking surge in demand for internet banking
  • City’s banks, such as HSBC, at forefront of innovation in digital services to serve rise in customers who want to bank from home

Morning Studio editors
Updated: 12:00pm, 29 Mar, 2022

