Anthony Davies, chief executive of Barclays in Hong Kong, says the bank’s 50th anniversary is an important milestone that recognises its past and future contributions to the city. Photo: SCMP / Josh Chow
Barclays celebrates its 50th anniversary in Hong Kong, building on its success in the region and looking towards a greener future
- The bank’s evolution into an investment model has been concurrent with the city’s growth as a financial hub
- It is leveraging a research platform built by its UK network to help the city develop as an ESG capital in Asia
Barclays
