Ajay Mathur, managing director and head of the consumer banking group and wealth management at DBS Bank (Hong Kong), says the bank is redefining its services to be intelligent, intuitive and invisible.
10 minutes is all that’s needed in the new world of intelligent, intuitive and invisible banking
- DBS managing director Ajay Mathur says the bank harnesses data and technology, including AI, to provide a more personalised experience
- The DBS digibank HK and DBS Card+ apps are designed to suit customer lifestyles and bring the ‘phygital’ – physical plus digital – experience to life
Paid Post:
DBS
Topic | This is DBS digibanking
Ajay Mathur, managing director and head of the consumer banking group and wealth management at DBS Bank (Hong Kong), says the bank is redefining its services to be intelligent, intuitive and invisible.