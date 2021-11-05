Technology is transforming the services offered by banks such as HSBC, and leading to a new phase in digital banking that focuses on user experience.
Banking reimagined: Fintech transformation paves the way for new generation of digital services
- Experience-driven services enhance customer satisfaction and are in line with changing digital behaviours, HSBC says
- Fintech solutions add higher levels of security to personal banking
HSBC
