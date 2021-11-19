Innovations in technology could redefine banking services for business customers.
Innovations in technology could redefine banking services for business customers.
Business /  Banking & Finance

Banking and beyond: harnessing technology to redefine banking for business customers

  • HSBC partners with fintech firms to embrace innovations that will reshape the commercial banking landscape
  • The bank goes beyond traditional banking services to help businesses shift to a more sustainable growth model

Topic |   Fintech solutions for banking
Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Innovations in technology could redefine banking services for business customers.
Innovations in technology could redefine banking services for business customers.
READ FULL ARTICLE