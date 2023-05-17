[Sponsored article]

Lewis Cheng remembers the first time he saw an artificial Christmas tree with his father. The 10-year-old boy was so captivated he wanted his very own tree for his home.

That wish inspired his father Paul to fulfil his son’s dream, by learning and understanding the design and production processes of making artificial Christmas trees. In doing so, he planted a seed: Lewis is now chairman of Polygroup, a business started by his father that manufactures 8 million artificial Christmas trees a year and employs more than 13,000 people in mainland China, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States.

“All I wanted at the time was just one tree,” says Lewis.

Since it was established in 1989, Polygroup has expanded its manufacturing base to become a leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of consumer goods that mark seasonal festivities. Today the group produces lighting and decorations for Christmas and other celebrations, as well as outdoor recreation products such as above-ground swimming pools and inflatable toys for summer, all sold by major retailers around the world. Polygroup now boasts 17 business operations, with its products sold under nine brand names.

And while the Hong Kong-headquartered manufacturer has seen significant growth over the last three decades, it required a global banking partner with experience around the world to facilitate its success. What it needed was both local expertise and financial backing to support its roll out.

That is where HSBC came in. As one of the world’s largest banks, it has an international network of connections to support businesses in more than 60 markets across the globe. HSBC’s teams on the ground can provide local market insights, giving companies such as Polygroup vital information and data about the regional business environment.

This was an ideal fit for Polygroup’s plans to build factories in new markets including Mexico and Indonesia.

Polygroup’s Lumations artificial Christmas tree market at the PMQ atrium last year. Photo: Polygroup

“Their [HSBC’s] global presence makes us feel like we have a friend everywhere we go. The difference is that we gain local knowledge: we have a friend on the ground,” says Lewis. “Anybody can say they are everywhere, but not everyone can say they truly understand the places you want to go.”

At the forefront of Polygroup’s success is a vertically integrated business model where the group manages its production processes entirely in-house. This platform enables it to meet the supply chain needs of each of its business operations, giving the company full control at every stage of manufacturing.

Given the nature of Polygroup’s products, its cash flow is cyclical. One of the major challenges facing the group was finding a banking partner with the confidence to back its business model. That meant understanding the nuances of a business with intermittent revenue but with full control of its manufacturing operations.

HSBC helped Polygroup solidify its financial operations as it embarked on ambitious plans to open new factories in Mexico, mainland China and Indonesia, even when the global economy was under pressure, says Lewis.

Polygroup’s manufacturing plant in Pingnan, in China’s southern Guangxi province. Photo: Polygroup

“The [2008] financial crisis was a very difficult time for everybody, but HSBC really took the time to understand that we were a healthy business even though we had challenges with cash flow,” he says.

“They understood that the cycle took longer than usual because we are a seasonal business. When a lot of businesses were struggling, HSBC was the first bank to grant us a tailor-made trade facility that helped improve our cash flow. That was a life-changing moment for us. HSBC had the patience, time and willingness to grasp our business and we continued to expand. Since then, HSBC has become our main banking partner.”

Leveraging its vertical integration business model, Polygroup was able to continue production when many other factories around the world were ceasing theirs, as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains. But as demand for products increased with families spending more time at home, the group struggled to keep up with demand because of staff shortages and rising freight prices. “HSBC recognised the unique situation and considering the pandemic and our group’s reputation, offered to extend its loan to help overcome difficulties,” says Lewis.

As Polygroup looks to the future, it is focusing on building on the strengths of its manufacturing processes that will add value to its customers, and that will further its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities, says Elmer Cheng, Polygroup’s chief executive officer.

“From adding solar power to our factories and offering our consumers the ability to recycle their Polygroup products, to experimenting with reclaimed, recycled or alternative materials, we are moving into an exciting future,” he says. “We are fully committed to pushing the limits of what is possible to protect our planet, and offering our consumers an ESG-conscious product. Through our partnership with HSBC, we are confident our future goals will always be within reach.”

Frank Fang, HSBC’s general manager, head of commercial banking for Hong Kong and Macau, says the bank’s global connectivity helps its business customers find opportunities around the world. Photo: HSBC

HSBC, which has a history of more than 155 years in Hong Kong, says its global network, international experience and innovative digital banking platforms help its business customers find greater opportunities globally to grow their companies.

“Connecting customers to opportunities all around the world has always been what HSBC does best,” says Frank Fang, general manager, head of commercial banking Hong Kong and Macau, at HSBC. “Our capabilities in financing, trade, payments and cash management make us the trusted partner for businesses seeking to grow their global footprint.”

