Global decarbonisation efforts will require investment of around US$4.5 trillion a year in order to achieve net zero by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Global decarbonisation efforts will require investment of around US$4.5 trillion a year in order to achieve net zero by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Sustainable funding is key to global decarbonisation efforts – and has huge potential for economic growth

  • IEA and IMF predict investment in energy efficiency could add 4 per cent to global GDP by the end of the decade
  • DBS Group says sustainable investment will help the drive towards net zero

Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Global decarbonisation efforts will require investment of around US$4.5 trillion a year in order to achieve net zero by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Global decarbonisation efforts will require investment of around US$4.5 trillion a year in order to achieve net zero by 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE