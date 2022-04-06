HSBC is accelerating its digital innovation strategy as it aims to take personalised banking to a new level, giving customers greater insights into their financial standing. Photo: Shutterstock
HSBC leverages smart analytics to develop new tools that enhance the personalised customer experience
- The new Budget feature in the HSBC HK app harnesses big data to generate personalised insights for customers, allowing them to see spending patterns
- Users can track their monthly spending, and also receive actionable insights to help them take charge of their financial goals
