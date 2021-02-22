Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong boosts regional fintech development amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Financial institutions in city increasingly use AI and other emerging technologies to meet customers’ rapidly changing needs
  • Launch of new FinTech Centre in Kowloon Tong will provide ecosystem that encourages creation of new solutions

Topic |   R&D-driven Innovations
Morning Studio editors
Morning Studio editors

Updated: 11:30am, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE