Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong boosts regional fintech development amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Financial institutions in city increasingly use AI and other emerging technologies to meet customers’ rapidly changing needs
- Launch of new FinTech Centre in Kowloon Tong will provide ecosystem that encourages creation of new solutions
Paid Post:
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Topic | R&D-driven Innovations
Hong Kong has continued to promote the development of financial technology, or fintech, as the city adapts to Hongkongers’ rapidly changing needs for more convenient banking services during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: Shutterstock