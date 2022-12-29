Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit signals that Hong Kong is open for business

[Sponsored article] Hong Kong cemented its status as a top international financial centre with the successful run of the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in early November. More than 200 international and regional leaders from over 120 major financial institutions worldwide gathered in the city for the three-day event, organised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). More than 40 of the participating institutions were represented by the group chairman or CEO. The Summit kicked off on November 1 with a guided tour and gala dinner held at M+, Hong Kong’s museum of visual culture located in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Under the theme “Navigating Beyond Uncertainty”, the summit provided a forum for financial leaders to share their insights on managing the economic, technological and geopolitical challenges currently facing investors, while also capturing the opportunities amid these circumstances. In light of the positive, industry-wide response to the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, the HKMA is planning to hold it again next year. The event has shown that after nearly three years of navigating through the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong is once again ready to welcome visitors from around the world for business, leisure or a mix of both. “Hong Kong is open, and we are back,” said Eddie Yue Wai-man, chief executive of the HKMA.