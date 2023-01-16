As its millennial customers evolve, so too does HSBC as a key digital bank of the future. Photo: AsiaVision via Getty Images
Traditional bank stands to gain as it embraces the digital needs of young millennials disrupting the industry
- Millennials look for seamless digital services, a personalised banking experience and a strong performance record from their bank
- HSBC extends its lead by embracing market disruption and providing personalised financial services for a digitally native generation
