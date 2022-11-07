A poll shows more than 50 per cent of South China Morning Post online readers say they make financial investments based on information they gain from public forums and market gurus’ tips, rather than seeking professional advice. Photo: Shutterstock
How Standard Chartered’s myWealth service helps Hong Kong’s DIY investors navigate market volatility
- Research shows many people overrate their own abilities and make poor long-term investments based on public forum tips rather than professional advice
- The bank’s new 24/7 offering uses advanced algorithms and data analytics to provide tailored buy-and-sell investment ideas so clients respond faster to market opportunities
Paid Post:
Standard Chartered Bank
A poll shows more than 50 per cent of South China Morning Post online readers say they make financial investments based on information they gain from public forums and market gurus’ tips, rather than seeking professional advice. Photo: Shutterstock