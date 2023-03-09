[Sponsored article] The post-pandemic shift in the way we work has put well-being and work-life balance at the forefront of workplace practices. As a “future-ready, progressive employer”, DBS Bank continues to build on its commitment to its employees with an enhanced benefits scheme focused on building healthy habits as a means of preventative healthcare, while maximising personal time for better mental and physical well-being. Early corporate adopters of enhanced employee support programmes and flexible working arrangements have benefited greatly, with significant improvements to productivity and employee mental health. A recent survey conducted by global analytics firm Gallup found that 71 per cent of employees who strongly agreed that their organisation cared for their well-being also strongly advocated their organisation as a place to work. In addition, the EY 2022 Work Reimagined survey found that employers acknowledge the need for changes to the work environment, with 83 per cent of respondents citing compensation, well-being, flexible benefits and time off among incentives valued by employees. DBS’ annual employee survey, meanwhile, revealed that its employees are particularly keen for greater flexibility and choices when it comes to wellness benefits tailored to their needs. “Our objective and responsibility at DBS is to ensure our people feel supported, cared for and valued,” says Betty Lam, managing director, head of human resources at DBS Bank (Hong Kong). “This can be achieved via our comprehensive well-being support programme, which aims to provide adequate protection for employees to fulfil their diverse needs.” Round-the-clock support DBS revamped its existing employee assistance programme with the launch of the new iOK programme last September, a round-the-clock work-life support service for employees and their dependents that aims to help remove stress and free up more personal time for employees. The iOK programme provides DBS employees seeking emotional support with free access to counsellors; there is also a free concierge-like service offering practical assistance with various lifestyle issues such as childcare and care for the elderly, as well as financial and legal matters. The programme typically connects employees with three to five service providers within three working days. The iOK counselling service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for employees and their immediate family members seeking emotional support for personal or work-related issues. It is also available globally in more than 60 languages and dialects. Through the iOK platform, DBS employees also gain unlimited access to online literature and learning resources, including those for personal growth, health and career management. Employee health and well-being The recently launched Enhanced iFlex and the soon-to-be-launched iFit programmes are both centred around DBS Bank’s internal iFlex$ wellness currency scheme. Employees are granted a certain amount, which can be spent on wellness-related purchases. The points can be spent on ergonomic furniture and gadgets that enable better work-from-home wellness; fitness club memberships; exercise equipment; services from a registered dietitian, spa or massage therapist; prescription eye care; and professional care for elderly members of the family. They can even be spent on pet care packages. The iFlex$ points can also be spent on customising medical coverage to better suit the employee’s needs or avoid duplicating their own health insurance. Under the iFit programme to be launched later this year, all employees will receive additional iFlex$ points as an incentive for reaching their self-set personal fitness goals, aiming to promote well-being and shift the focus from protection to prevention. Learn more about DBS Bank’s vision as a progressive employer here .