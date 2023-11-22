A recent online survey carried out by South China Morning Post shows that close to 57 per cent of respondents associate the GBA with hi-tech industries, ahead of mega infrastructure projects and high-speed rail.

The world is watching Southern China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA) development zone – an economic powerhouse encompassing Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and seven other cities in Guangdong province. Its population of more than 86 million people represents a gross domestic product that exceeds 13 trillion yuan (US$1.78 trillion).

Nansha, a district of more than 800 sq km in the southern part of the provincial capital, Guangzhou, is gearing up to be the next hub for advanced industries.

Jiaomen Bridge in Nansha, a district in the city of Guangzhou which is looking to become a new hub for hi-tech industry in China’s Greater Bay Area.

Its position, about an hour’s drive from Hong Kong, only half an hour away by high-speed rail from all the major GBA cities, and surrounded by five airports, makes it an ideal location for companies keen to expand their businesses in the region.

The area is also home to the Port of Nansha, the biggest in Southern China. It has a terminal equipped with 20 container berths for ships of 100,000 tonnage class, and quays stretching a combined length of more than 15,000 metres. Ships from more than 400 ports in about 100 countries and territories are serviced here.

Rows of new cars line the quayside beside a container vessel at Nansha Terminal at the Port of Guangzhou in Southern China.

In recent years, the local government of Nansha has introduced a series of policies designed to make the district a hub for advanced industries, including a one-time employment incentive of up to 120,000 yuan and a monthly salary subsidy of up to 5,000 yuan for young talent from Hong Kong and Macau.

Over the past year, the construction of many major projects has been completed in the district and the Nansha government is also hoping to attract players in future-looking fields such as energy storage, artificial intelligence and biotech, to make the district an industrial powerhouse.

In 2022, the State Council issued the “Overall Plan for Promoting Comprehensive Cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao by Further Deepening Opening-up in Nansha District of Guangzhou”, offering Hong Kong and Macau residents a preferential corporate and personal income tax rate of 15 per cent. Policies have also been put in place to lure unicorns – new companies, including those in the software or technology sector, valued at more than US$1 billion – to move to the burgeoning district.

The Nansha government also offers living, medical and housing subsidies to top talent and entrepreneurs looking to relocate to Nansha. Such a policy serves a growing need as another poll carried out by the Post shows that nearly 74 per cent of respondents consider affordable housing as the most important factor when considering relocating for employment, ahead of a transport system and green space.

Click on the video to find out the endless opportunities Nansha has to offer.