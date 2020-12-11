Some entrepreneurs have achieved success for their companies during the Covid-19 pandemic by making strategic investments to capture new business opportunities. Photo: Shutterstock
How savings help entrepreneurs fund strategic plans and boost business success – even during Covid-19
- Hong Kong survey in August found nearly half of small- and medium-sized enterprises fear for survival beyond next six months without government support
- Despite sluggish economy, companies with healthy cash flow and clear digitalisation strategies have been able to uncover fresh opportunities amid pandemic
Paid Post:
Manulife Hong Kong
Topic | Investing in the Next Generation
Some entrepreneurs have achieved success for their companies during the Covid-19 pandemic by making strategic investments to capture new business opportunities. Photo: Shutterstock