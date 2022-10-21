Leading by Example

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] A world-class scholar with an exemplary track record in university administration, Professor Nancy Ip’s tenure as the fifth president of HKUST begins as the University turns a new chapter in its history, marked by the ‘HKUST 2.0’ mission and the launch of the Guangzhou campus. This year, Professor Nancy IP has become the fifth president of the University, succeeding Professor Wei SHYY. Professor Ip, a neuroscientist, brings many notable qualities to her role. She is an accomplished scientist, a world-class scholar, a seasoned university administrator, and a leader steeped in local tradition. As the first woman to assume the presidency, President Professor Ip’s mission is to accelerate the growth of HKUST, to elevate its standing as an academic and research powerhouse, and to consolidate the University’s position as an eminent center of innovation. Professor Ip plans to accomplish this by investing in people. Professor Ip joined HKUST in 1993, shortly after the institution opened its doors. She has wide leadership experience, having climbed the ranks from Associate Dean of the School of Science to Vice-President of Research and Development. Professor Ip has held directorships at many outstanding organizations, including the State Key Laboratory of Molecular Neuroscience and the Hong Kong Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases. Her pioneering local and global contributions to the development of scientific research and practice have significantly advanced the field of neuroscience. Professor Ip’s work includes breakthroughs in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tools for Alzheimer’s disease. She has served on different councils at the World Economic Forum, where she focused on driving positive outcomes for brain science and precision medicine. Her countless efforts and contributions in the public and private space have helped to put Hong Kong on the global research map. Professor Ip says she is extremely proud of the University’s 30th anniversary. “Through visionary leadership and dedicated efforts, HKUST has grown into a vibrant academic and research center achieving widespread international recognition,” she says. “This is a remarkable feat for a young university.” The University ranked second globally in the QS World’s Top 50 Young Universities Under 50 ranking in 2021. Moreover, in the Research Assessment Exercise (RAE) 2020, over 80 per cent of research submissions were rated “world leading” or “internationally excellent”, an outstanding recognition of the University’s excellence. Professor Ip feels that the University was able to achieve all this because it has strong foundations. She says it’s her intention to build on these foundations to enable the University to reach new heights via its “HKUST 2.0” mission. “We have distinguished faculty members, a strong research foundation, we make an impact on society, and we have strong links with both academia and industry. With our global recognition and our growing alumni base, HKUST has strong pillars on which to build further excellence,” says Professor Ip. Supported by the four “I’s” — Innovation, International, Interdisciplinary, and Integration – Prof. Ip says she is excited to lead the University as it rolls out HKUST 2.0. This is a development blueprint in which the two campuses — the existing campus in Hong Kong and a newly opened campus in Guangzhou — will take advantage of complementary academic structures and shared resources to develop talent and undertake cross-disciplinary research. A key part of HKUST 2.0 is a commitment to contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and turn it into a world-class city cluster and a strong innovation and technology hub. The two complementary campuses bring exceptional opportunities by expanding the resources and capabilities of the University, and provide the expertise to shape new research directions and a unique academic framework marked by cross-campus academic co-ordination. The campuses will balance basic research with mission-focused research, she says. “Both of these are critical to generate societal impact,” she notes. Professor Ip said that her overall priority is to focus on the University’s most valuable asset, which is its people. Under her leadership, Professor Ip is committed to attracting high- caliber individuals and empowering faculty and staff to take ownership of HKUST’s development. She aims to do this by providing a vibrant environment that fosters discovery, learning and innovation, and strengthens the University’s ties to the community. “The success of an institution is contingent upon its culture, which is shaped by its people,” Professor Ip says. “HKUST is your university, so your voice matters, and I invite every HKUST member to join me to realize our vision.”