Fast-Tracking Careers via Business Technology

MBA HKUST's MBA Program is innovative and one-of-a-kind. It is where business meets technology to shape the leaders of the future. The MBA Program at HKUST is for professionals looking for an international business education focused on Asia. Via its unique Business Technology and Analytics track, optional MBA exchange program, short global programs, students are guaranteed the opportunities to develop a global vision and up-to-date business insights that will help them navigate a technology-driven world. In a first, it is also home to the Digital MBA Global Leaders Program, which utilizes the first virtual classroom in Asia to recreate a highly engaging learning environment. This enables students to develop their global business acumen, digital competencies, and leadership prowess in a rich academic setting. Stephen SHIH, Associate Dean (MBA Programs): "To prepare our MBA students to be effective leaders in an even more technologically driven world, we are focused on developing not just their 'hard' skills—like how to analyze data—but also their 'soft' skills—such as how to empathize with people who are different from them. In addition to grasping the key concepts behind digital transformations or sustainability initiatives, our program helps cultivate the ability to ask thought-provoking questions, synthesize a wide set of views, manage ambiguity, and take courageous risks. The leader of the future will also need to be especially adept at connecting across boundaries—whether it is across functions, enterprises, or geographies and cultures. The international and cross-disciplinary nature of our MBA program is a great environment for our students to develop these skills. One of our important strengths is our alumni network. We continue to expand this network each year—and with the launch of our DiMBA program are prepared to further strengthen this network. I am so grateful for the support our alumni provide to our students, each other, and the MBA program." Chris TSANG, Executive Director (MBA Programs) (1996-2013): "Launched at the same time as the University, HKUST MBA is marking its 30th anniversary. Over these decades, we have helped many professionals lay a strong foundation for career development by equipping them with knowledge and skills needed in a fast-changing business landscape. In an age of massive technological innovations, we have in recent years enhanced the technology and green elements in our curriculum, covering ESG, big data, fintech, and AI. Many students on our full-time MBA Program are young professionals looking for career development in Hong Kong and Asia, while our part-time programs are popular among those working in the Greater China area with around 8-9 years of work experience. Catering to those who need more freedom in their schedule or geographical mobility, we launched last year a flexible online MBA program 'Digital MBA for Global Leaders'. Our curriculum is also one of the most practical among MBAs in Asia, as we enhance our students' professional exposure with industry-focused workshops and training. Underscoring our commitment to staying relevant to market needs, our programs are well-recognized by employers in the region." Going Digital Launched in 2021, the Digital MBA for Global Leaders Program (DiMBA) unlocks new possibilities in online learning with virtual classroom technologies. Designed for working professionals in Asia who look for flexibility in their schedule or geographical mobility, this is the first-of-its-kind program in Asia among global top MBAs that offers a flexible online learning mode. To deliver this distinctive executive business curriculum, the Program deploys the School's first virtual classroom in Asia, which recreates a highly engaging learning environment where teachers and students can benefit from a full-view classroom to present, connect and interact with one another or work in groups. Alumni Giving Back Over years, in appreciation of the quality MBA education they received, many of our alumni have given back to our programs in various ways . Marking the largest single alumni donation to the programs, MBA alumnus Terry Tsang, together with his brother Terence, has pledged this year to donate a total of $10 million to the University. Of this, $3 million will go to our MBA Programs, directly benefiting our students through awards and scholarships in years to come. Terry TSANG, MBA alumnus, Founder and CEO of Madhead: "The broad skills offered by the MBA program have played a notable part in my entrepreneurial journey, and I am honored to support more people to benefit from the MBA experience at HKUST Business School."