Creating Impact Through Research and Practice

DBA The DBA program enables students to deep dive into the latest business research trends across disciplines. It is a four-year, part-time doctorate catering to senior executives who want to make an impact on business and society through practice-driven research. It integrates business practice with academia and allows a rich interaction between business leaders from various industries. The research training program is defined as rigorous, international, dynamic and professional, and is taught by a world-class faculty of experts. Through cutting edge research, students will be armed with the knowledge to contribute substantially to real-world practice and make a positive impact on society. Professor ZHENG Shaohui, Academic Director: On the program's strengths "With the globally recognized research excellence that HKUST Business School possesses, our DBA program is privileged to be well positioned to create more significant impact on the business world. We are a rigorous, international, dynamic, and professional research training program taught by world class faculty, who are strong in various disciplines and conduct the cutting-edge research that contributes to real-world practice. We encourage our DBA students to cross disciplines in their research, making them more applicable to the real world." On navigating a diverse and complex world "Senior executives are nurtured in applied business research and exposed to all the latest research developments in different disciplines. In the current diverse and complex world that is ever evolving, our program will equip senior executives with knowledge and skills to conduct research that can be applied immediately to their work and make a positive impact to the society. Their research will increasingly bridge disciplines, examining for instance the impact of IT on operations or the interface between AI and marketing. If necessary, students could have more than one thesis advisors, for instance, one advisor from finance and one from information system. This 4-year part-time program creates a forum for senior executives to integrate business practice with academia, and to interact with business leaders in various industries. "