Global at Heart

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] Global Business Program A key highlight of the HKUST Business School’s undergraduate offerings is the Global Business (GBUS) Program. Popular with highly motivated and capable students from around the world, GBUS is renowned for helping students acquire a global and strategic mindset so that they can make positive impacts in the workplace and society. Business is global, and the program therefore emphasizes creating opportunities for students to gain global exposure, cultural sensitivity, and compassion for social causes. Students develop critical thinking and problem solving skills in various courses and broaden their horizons through overseas study trips and up to two terms studying abroad. GBUS graduates often go on to become leaders and global citizens. Professor KOH Tat Koon, Program Director: “Our BBA in Global Business seeks to develop students with awareness towards global and societal issues and developments. There are three distinct aspects that make GBUS an ‘ACE’ program: Academic, Community, and Experience. A rigorous and quality academic program, GBUS provides an engaging in-class environment where high-caliber students interact with inspiring faculty. We also have a vibrant community in which students and alumni connect with and support one another. Finally, students have tremendous flexibility in designing their own undergraduate experience to pursue their interests and passions. Upon graduation, GBUS students start their careers in diverse sectors, such as consulting, investment banking, technology, start-ups, NGOs, public service, and many others. They go on to excel in their careers, and a number have won accolades in their respective fields. Our desire is that, regardless of where they are and what they do, GBUSers will ‘Create Impacts with a Global and Strategic Mindset’.” Professor TAM Kar Yan, Founding Program Director: “GBUS was launched in 2001 with a view to equipping undergraduate students with global perspectives through co-curriculum elements, including international exchange, corporate internship, and exposure to humanities and social sciences disciplines. The opportunity to pursue a second business major in traditional business subjects meant that GBUSers could acquire both specialized knowledge and broad perspectives. While having to overcome challenges in the program’s early years, we were glad that the program was off to a good start, as demonstrated in the high-quality student intake, and GBUS students’ strong showing in international competitions.” Professor Emily NASON, Program Director (from 2010 to 2020): “Can-do spirit, humility to learn, teamwork, communication, and problem solving skills are the qualities that define GBUSers. It's a privilege to be part of their journey, seeing them grab various opportunities to develop themselves, explore and discover their path, grow personally and professionally from a teenager to accomplished young adults.” GBUS first cohort graduate Serena MAK, currently Head of ESG Funding Asia, Home Credit International: “As a student of the Global Business Program, I was able to take part in international exchange, mentoring programs, internships, as well as case competitions, which have broadened my horizons and honed my analytical and interpersonal skills. Studying together with a wonderfully smart and supportive cohort of fellow GBUSers inspired me to improve myself and I have also made lifelong friends. All these experiences contributed to my career and community engagement work.”