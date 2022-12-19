Employees of SMBC Hong Kong Branch
Employees of SMBC Hong Kong Branch
60 Year Anniversary in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business

Quietly does it as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation celebrates 60 years of service in Hong Kong

Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00pm, 19 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees of SMBC Hong Kong Branch
Employees of SMBC Hong Kong Branch
READ FULL ARTICLE