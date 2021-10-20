Wizpresso Founder and CEO Calvin Cheng presenting at Start-up Express.
Hong Kong Fintech startup uses AI to drastically streamline workflows for capital markets and empower professional services
- Harnessing the power of deep learning to handle the massive amount of data required for initial public offerings (IPOs).
- Aims to reduce time to verify IPO prospectus by 75 percent
- Aspires to become the Automated Intelligent SaaS (Software as a Service) Platform for the capital market
