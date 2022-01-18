Founders of DeepTranslate Francis Chin (right), Beth Chan (centre) and Colin Hong.
Local start-up harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to tackle monumental task of financial translation
- Targeting a major pain point in financial publishing, DeepTranslate’s translation service is now used by major financial institutions in Hong Kong, including HSBC, Guotai Junan and Ernst & Young.
- Seasoned professionals and academia came together to bring research to successful commercialisation.
