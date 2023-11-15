Save the date for Asia’s ultimate gathering for logistics and supply chain professionals and shippers

ALMAC 2023 will bring together government officials, industry executives and academics to discuss the evolution of global trade and supply chain, international and regional collaboration, innovation and technology and sustainability in solidifying future-ready businesses and capturing opportunities in Asia in the post-pandemic era.

Organised jointly by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, ALMAC has established itself as the premier annual event for the logistics and supply chain industry.

The eagerly awaited Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) is scheduled to return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 21 to 22 November 2023.

This year's conference, themed "Future-proofing Supply Chains: Diversification · Decarbonisation · Digitalisation", will highlight the importance of adopting diverse strategies to navigate global trade changes and uncertainties.

With a focus on promoting carbon reduction, facilitating sustainable development, and globally showcasing Hong Kong's advantages, the conference will provide a platform to highlight the city's global achievements in these areas.

Digitalisation will be a key trend in supply chain management at the conference. Experts will share insights on accelerating business development through digital transformation.

A strong line-up of speakers will be attending this year's conference.

FU Xuyin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China, will deliver the Keynote Address on November 21.

Senior executives from leading industry players such as CMA CGM, DHL, FedEx, UPS and JD Logistics, etc. will also gather at the event to share their insights on five thematic areas, including the global trade outlook and supply chain trends, supply chain diversification, connectivity and collaboration driving trade development, sustainability, and innovation and technology.

Equally important, ALMAC will host an impressive exhibition featuring approximately 100 exhibitors, including the inaugural Logtech Salon, which will serve as an exciting showcase for cutting-edge technologies such as AI, robotics and data systems.

With the new Policy Address announcing a number of initiatives to promote Hong Kong's logistics industry by sea, land and air, and the launch of the Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development, the ALMAC is a timely event to help the industry explore new opportunities and develop co-operation, says Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC.

The recently released Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development by the government outlines five key directions for the development of Hong Kong's logistics industry. The aim is to achieve long-term growth and enhance the industry's competitiveness. Dr Lau believes that this plan will help industry players seize opportunities, improve their competitiveness and promote sustainable development.

Hon Frankie Yick Chi-ming, GBS, JP, Chairman of the HKTDC Logistics Services Advisory Committee and Member of the Legislative Council (Functional Constituency - Transport) (right) and Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, introducing highlights of the 13th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) at a media briefing.

In line with the ALMAC 2023 theme, the conference sessions will concentrate on business opportunities and development in three key areas: driving business growth and fostering regional collaboration, promoting green logistics and implementing carbon reduction strategies, and leveraging digitalisation and technologies to drive smart logistics development.

During the plenary session titled "Driving Global Economic Growth through Supply Chain Transformation", senior executives will gather to discuss the challenges and potential of global supply chains. They will explore how businesses can effectively drive growth and promote sustainable development by embracing supply chain transformation and innovation, especially considering the current economic environment.

During the Power Dialogue on the first day, industry leaders will explore strategies for leveraging regional trade and supply chain integration to capitalise on regional opportunities. The panellists will delve into topics such as opportunities arising from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade bloc, the Greater Bay Area, the development of rail logistics and multimodal connectivity, as well as ways to enhance collaboration and connectivity in the region.

During the Power Dialogue on the second day, industry leaders will explore the challenges and opportunities associated with reducing carbon emissions in the supply chain, implementing new energy solutions, and promoting a circular economy.

The Logtech Forum will gather senior executives from international tech firms to discuss revolutionary solutions and cutting-edge technologies, including the use cases of generative AI, that are driving modern logistics and intelligent supply chains.

Shippers play a crucial role in the logistics industry. In fact, they made up 35 per cent of ALMAC participants last year. These shippers represent well-known brands from diverse sectors including fashion, sports, electronics, e-commerce and retail. This year's Shippers' Forum will focus on e-commerce logistics and fulfilment. Industry leaders will discuss best practices in warehouse optimisation, last-mile delivery, and supply chain traceability and visibility.

Meanwhile, three new workshops will be held, where industry practitioners will share practical tips on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, e-commerce and youth empowerment.