Brian Hui, Head of Customer Propositions and Marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Hong Kong, says the bank is committed to providing bespoke customer experiences.
HSBC leads clients to see beyond the norm with its art initiatives
● HSBC sponsors the METAVISION exhibition at K11 MUSEA showcasing NFT artworks from around the world
● Bank says it is experiencing growing customer interest in the new medium
