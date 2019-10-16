Thai-Hong Kong ties reinforced by solid business relationships

At the Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on 11-12 September 2019, Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, said: “Thailand, in its participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, presents ample opportunities through development plans such as the Eastern Economic Corridor, which is inspired by the success of China’s special economic zones and aims at attracting talent to boost Thailand’s technology and innovation capacity.”