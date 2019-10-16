Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

At the Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on 11-12 September 2019, Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, said: “Thailand, in its participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, presents ample opportunities through development plans such as the Eastern Economic Corridor, which is inspired by the success of China’s special economic zones and aims at attracting talent to boost Thailand’s technology and innovation capacity.”
Business

Thai-Hong Kong ties reinforced by solid business relationships

The HKTDC’s efforts to cultivate closer relationships between the trading partners extend to new sectors of the economy

Topic |   ASEAN opportunities
Contributor

Contributor  

Updated: 3:00pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

At the Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on 11-12 September 2019, Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, said: “Thailand, in its participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, presents ample opportunities through development plans such as the Eastern Economic Corridor, which is inspired by the success of China’s special economic zones and aims at attracting talent to boost Thailand’s technology and innovation capacity.”
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.