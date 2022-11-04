Dr Lee Tin Lap, Founder and Chairman, EggLogics has been to Singapore for pitching the invented innovative “EggCellent” technologies in the final competition of Slingshot 2022.
Themed “Charting a New Course in Healthcare through Collaboration, the second Asia Summit on Global Health will be staged in Hong Kong on 10-11 November.
Convergence of top-notch talents, investment capital and inherently advantageous geographical location leveraging on the Mainland China while engaging the world, makes Hong Kong Asia’s top biotech fundraising hub.
