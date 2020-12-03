Modular robotic arms accelerate automation for SMEs
- Inovo Robotics, winner of this year’s Startup Express, the start-up development programme organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, offers a cost effective way to automate repetitive tasks and increase productivity for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).
- Manufacturing, logistics, agricultural, education, retail, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries stand to benefit from these modular robotic arms that can be easily configured.
Paid Post:
Hong Kong Trade Development Council
Topic | Award-winning modular robotic arms