Modular robotic arms accelerate automation for SMEs

  • Inovo Robotics, winner of this year’s Startup Express, the start-up development programme organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, offers a cost effective way to automate repetitive tasks and increase productivity for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).
  • Manufacturing, logistics, agricultural, education, retail, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries stand to benefit from these modular robotic arms that can be easily configured.
     

Topic |   Award-winning modular robotic arms
Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Dec, 2020

