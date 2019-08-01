The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) is calling for entries to its Best Corporate Governance Awards (BCGA), now in its 20th year.
HKICPA’s 20th annual awards once again looks to recognise companies for their best practices
- The Best Corporate Governance Awards help Hong Kong reinforce its competitive edge by promoting high standards of corporate governance and sustainability
