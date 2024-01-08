Deriving True Wealth from Making a Difference in Other People’s Lives
Norris Lam (IBBA 1997), partner at Forbes Global and a financial industry veteran, has spent much of her illustrious career managing investments with astronomical values. Despite having been immersed in the dizzying world of finance, Norris refuses to be enslaved by money; she would rather create a profound impact with it than amass enormous wealth.
By founding the charity “Youth Arch Foundation”, training local youth and personally visiting AIDS orphans in Mainland China, Norris exemplifies the concept of “influencing other people’s lives with her own”.
Changing Life’s Trajectory
Norris, who was dressed in a simple, white casual dress, has held key positions at various financial institutions in the US, UK and Hong Kong over the last two decades, including Guggenheim Partners and HSBC. However, she did not exude the aloofness of a dominant leader; rather, she recounted one life story after another with a warm smile and a gentle but assertive voice.
Norris joked that she was a “gifted salesperson” who discovered her talent when she was young. During her first year at university, Norris took a summer job at IBM with a hope to finance her overseas exchange. She was put in charge of calling clients to promote the company’s products and services. In the span of a short summer holiday, she made sales worth tens of millions of dollars. Norris could have made a fortune if she had continued down the route of sales, but she refused to rest on her laurels, “It’s a waste of time doing what you are best at when you are young. If you want to be successful, you must learn a variety of skills. I always reflect on my weaknesses in order to make targeted improvements.”
As someone who is not proficient in maths, Norris deliberately studied various financial subjects to build up her competence. When she graduated from CUHK, she had already received several traineeship offers from investment banks and the HSBC Asset Management global programme. The former would immediately lead to a substantial salary and bonus, whereas the latter had only three quotas worldwide but required her to work in London, New York and Hong Kong, all of which came with their own set of uncertainties. At this daunting crossroads, Norris chose personal development over financial gain, “Going on exchanges in Mainland China and overseas allowed me to see my shortcomings and learn that there are always bigger fish in the sea. I was eager to visit new places, meet new people, learn new skills and broaden my international horizons.” Norris’s humble, inquisitive attitude led her around the world and propelled her to become a pioneer in alternative investment, generating massive profits for her companies while grooming future industry talent.
Making Effective Use of Money to Create Greater Impact
Throughout her decades-long career in financial investment, Norris has excelled at matching investors with projects. She has also devoted her resource allocation skills to charity work, helping a number of organisations secure resources for sustainable development and achieve greater impact with scarce money. When the founder of the Hong Kong Outstanding Students Award, Ms. Doreen Leung, passed away in 2009, Norris established the Youth Arch Foundation to give back by promoting youth development and passing on the spirit of philanthropy.
Norris believes that instilling the right values in future generations and training their minds can change not only the lives of children, but also the futures of entire families. She has gradually introduced the concept of money to her son as well, “It’s enough to earn as much as you need to maintain your desired standard of living, and a little bit more to meet unexpected needs. Of course, everyone’s ideal standard of living differs; the idea is to define it for yourself.”
Focusing on Shortfalls and Investing in the Future
Looking back at her time at CUHK, Norris was most grateful for the opportunity to travel abroad, which opened her eyes and spurred her academic and personal development. She maintained that young people should not only concentrate on what they do well. In this rapidly changing world, they should gain more experiences and challenge themselves. “We should set our sights on ‘what’s next’ rather than ‘what’s here’. Investing in the future is far more meaningful than achieving short-term gains.”