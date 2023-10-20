One business showing the way in that respect is Love, Bonito. The company, founded in Singapore in 2010, is now one of Southeast Asia’s leading womenswear brands – boasting an omni-channel presence [where retail brands offer customers the same experience and access to products and services on its digital platforms as in-store] in key regional markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Hong Kong. It is known for its high-quality, classic and timeless collections that are “made by women, for women”.

It became clear that companies which can adapt to these changes, while also exemplifying the latest trends and themes, are best placed to attract attention and seize growth opportunities, especially as tourists return to Hong Kong and locals seek to refresh their wardrobes.

Although the sector inevitably took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, the setback focused attention on what works best in meeting evolving consumer expectations in terms of both online and in-person shopping.

Hong Kong has long been one of Asia’s top shopping destinations, but to maintain that status it is vital to attract new brands to enliven the retail scene and give shoppers something that attracts and delights.

“The Hong Kong market is stable and robust,” Dione Song, CEO of Love, Bonito, said. “Our presence here energises our overall operations and internationalisation strategy.”

She was also quick to acknowledge the support given by InvestHK, the government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting mainland Chinese and overseas businesses that wish to set up, or expand their presence, in the city.

InvestHK continuously contributes to the success of Love, Bonito’s presence in Hong Kong by offering support through free advice and tailor-made services to ensure a smooth experience.

Love, Bonito’s unique selling point lies in its team of seasoned in-house designers who possess the expertise to stay ahead of trends that cater specifically to the Asian physique. This is done by carefully taking into consideration factors such as body proportions, fashion preferences and climate.

The company has found success with a strategy that combines an online presence with bricks-and-mortar outlets while creating designs for various stages of a woman’s life.

Expansion led to it moving into Hong Kong with its first pop-up outlet in 2019, followed by the opening of its first permanent store in Queen’s Road Central in 2022. The company now has four shopping spaces in the city, which form part of a retail network that sees its clothing shipped to 20 countries worldwide.

Dione Song, CEO of Love, Bonito, says the company uses data-driven insights to understand the needs and shopping behaviours of its customers.

“We noticed that the demographics in Hong Kong closely resemble those of our home base, Singapore,” Song said. “Both cities are cosmopolitan and have women leading diverse lives with numerous responsibilities. Therefore, we aim to provide this community with functional and aesthetically pleasing clothing that offers value beyond international brands.”

The company certainly seems to have its finger on the pulse when it comes to meeting customer expectations. Its client-centric approach, complemented by a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, has laid a strong foundation for accelerated growth as travel picks up and general business activity returns to normal.

Total retail sales in Hong Kong saw a notable upturn of 20.7 per cent in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period last year, highlighting a positive trend in the market, according to an August report by PwC HK.

While online sales in the city experienced a modest dip from HK$15.6 billion (US$2 billion) to HK$14.7 billion as of June, the report shows that online shopping has become a regular habit for many, indicating a promising path for sustained growth.

Love Bonito’s direct-to-consumer, omni-channel retail approach offers customers the same experience and access to its products and services, whether they buy clothing online or in-store.

“The omni-channel potential in Hong Kong is truly remarkable,” Song said. “As a digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand, we are well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities.

“We understand the needs and shopping behaviours of our community through data-driven insights. We incorporate creative in-store concepts and offer a unique, highly personalised shopping experience. With e-commerce, physical and social touchpoints, we have witnessed significant revenue growth in Hong Kong in recent years.”

Love, Bonito is also intent on making an impact through its commitment to building relationships, nurturing talent, promoting innovation and, wherever possible, reaching out to Hong Kong’s wider community by taking an active part in social causes.

Love, Bonito’s first permanent Hong Kong store on Queen’s Road Central, which opened in 2022, is one of its four shopping outlets in the city.

One of its key objectives is to bring women’s issues to the forefront and create actionable steps for a better future for the generations of women to come. In keeping with that, the company will also be offering new career opportunities for young people in Hong Kong as it uses the city as a base for further expansion.