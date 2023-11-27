Ruby Tuesday, the popular American bar-and-grill restaurant chain, is a case in point. Offering diners a selection of premium ribs, steaks, handmade burgers, amazing desserts and generous portions, it quickly won a reputation for high-quality food and a relaxed environment, making it the perfect place for regular get-togethers and one-of-a-kind celebrations.

So, suitably attuned to that aspect of everyday life, InvestHK, the government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment to Hong Kong, has been instrumental over the years in helping many international restaurants set up and expand their presence in the city.

Indeed, a report carried out by market research company Rakuten Insight in February shows that Hong Kong has the highest rate of people dining out or buying meals outside the home, based on feedback from a survey of 12 markets across Asia.

One characteristic of Hong Kong people is that they like to eat out – something easily confirmed by more than just anecdotal evidence or general observation.

One initial advantage, no doubt, was Hongkongers’ evident love of US-themed eateries and the “star-spangled platter”. OpenRice, the respected food and restaurant guide website, shows the city now has a stunning 1,070 American-style restaurants. But to succeed, each one must find its niche, understand the market, and show it can move with the times.

Ruby Tuesday was originally established back in 1972 and, with its corporate headquarters in Tennessee, now owns, operates and franchises restaurants around the world. Its guiding aim is to give customers everywhere a unique American-style culinary experience, which ensures they will keep coming back for more.

Asia Pacific RT (Hong Kong), the local franchise owner, opened its first restaurant in 1995 and, in doing so, also made Hong Kong the company’s first international market.

That presence has steadily expanded, with eight branches now operating in the city and two more on the way. As a result, the brand is widely recognised as one of the city’s best American bar-and-grill restaurants and a magnet for locals and tourists alike.

Leslie Bailey, managing director of Asia Pacific RT (Hong Kong), which operates Ruby Tuesday restaurants in Hong Kong, says the city’s high demand for quality food and novel dining experiences makes it a crucial location for the chain’s expansion.

“There is a constant demand for high-quality food and novel dining experiences, which is precisely why Hong Kong was the initial overseas market for Ruby Tuesday, and why it is a crucial location for us,” Leslie Bailey, managing director of Asia Pacific RT (Hong Kong), says. “It offers a low and simple tax regime and enables 100 per cent foreign ownership.”

He also highlighted other strengths of the city’s business ecosystem, in particular citing examples of how advice and help are easy to find for anyone looking to launch a new venture. This makes everything clear and straightforward, removing potential obstacles and encouraging investment.

“Moreover, the rule of law is one of the key strengths that serve as the foundation of Hong Kong’s success as a prominent international commercial and financial centre,” Bailey says. “This provides a secure setting for individuals and businesses to operate in.”

When such a platform exists, companies can also start to think about the options for further expansion and how best to capitalise on opportunities for growth within the region.

Ruby Tuesday continues to do just that, and its plans go hand in hand with initiatives to keep enhancing its overall dining experience, for instance through the adoption of new technology, such as a customer-centric mobile app.

That is just one element of what the company calls a “journey of reimagination”, which aims to improve every aspect of the operation – from sourcing ingredients to marketing and restaurant design.

“We have made significant investments in technology, introducing a fully integrated point-of-sale system, which enables us to efficiently manage customer data and menus,” Bailey says.

“We have also upgraded our human resources system by participating in the government’s Technology Voucher Programme [which subsidises local businesses on the use of technological services and solutions to improve productivity].”

The combined effect of these and other measures has made it possible to improve production capacity, enhance engagement with customers, offer excellent value, and deliver an unmatched dining experience featuring authentic American cuisine.

Also, by making the most of Hong Kong’s inbuilt advantages, the company has been able to keep moving forward, adding locations and setting new targets.

“As a regional hub, the city has always been a gateway between mainland China and the rest of the world,” Bailey says. “We are always optimistic about the local market and have doubled the number of Ruby Tuesday restaurants in the city since 2019.”

Already well advanced, the next planned step is to open a new outlet within the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) complex near Tai Po by the end of this year. After that, another outlet is slated to open at Lucky Plaza in Sha Tin during next year’s first quarter.

“We are actively searching for new restaurant locations in Hong Kong and the wider region to expand our footprint,” Bailey says, noting that InvestHK has been a valuable partner in the company’s growth journey.

“They play a vital role in identifying opportunities and sharing them with us, making it easier to expand our business.”