Dr Moses Cheng, Chairman of the Insurance Authority, said improved financial inclusiveness and narrowed protection gap will in turn render our economy more resilient to external shocks and the insurance market more sustainable.
Building resilience through tech
Insurtech helps insurers build resilience and tap new markets
Paid Post:
Insurance Authority
Topic | Building resilience through tech
Dr Moses Cheng, Chairman of the Insurance Authority, said improved financial inclusiveness and narrowed protection gap will in turn render our economy more resilient to external shocks and the insurance market more sustainable.