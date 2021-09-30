Anthony Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Bay Area at Standard Chartered noted that the GBA and Belt and Road would further reinforce Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre.
Standard Chartered: Hong Kong’s role as a global financial centre grows ever stronger
Standard Chartered Hong Kong
Topic | Capital Raising & Financing
