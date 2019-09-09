Collaboration is the Greater Bay Area’s competitive advantage

(From left): Denise Tsang, Hong Kong News Editor, SCMP; Dr Hu Jianhua, Executive Director, China Merchants Group; Dr Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group; Prof. Witman Hung, JP, Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, The Shenzhen Qianhai Authority; Tony Verb, Co-Founder & Partner, GreaterBay Ventures & Advisors and Wang Xiao Bin, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, CR Power discuss the issue of how inter-city rivalries can be mitigated.