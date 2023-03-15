[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] From 16 to 18 March 2023, DBS BusinessClass will bring together six small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to curate a different kind of exhibition experience for the business community and the wider public. Themed 'REBORN EXHIBITION - We're Back: The Digital Transformation of SMEs,' the event is part of DBS BusinessClass' mission to connect local SMEs with business opportunities in Hong Kong. This comes at a perfect time as the government has lifted the mask mandate arrangement across the city earlier this month, returning normalcy with a focus on economy and development. Wallace Lam, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group, DBS Hong Kong, was excited about the bank’s effort in revitalizing the SME community through digital means, “One thing we have all learned through the pandemic is that businesses that have embraced digital transformation are the ones that are more agile and resilience, with greater capability to sail through the storm.” “We are glad to see the year 2023 starts with the Hong Kong-mainland China border reopening and the city’s lift of the mask mandate, which is a good sign for the economy. As the World’s Best SME bank*, DBS is committed to enabling more SMEs to grow their businesses through our digital capabilities and connectivity in Asia. With the strong comeback of DBS BusinessClass, it is a testament to the bank’s proactive effort in connecting the businesses and helping them grow further,” Wallace added. The exhibition is a showcase of unique art installations depicting the journeys of business owners. Through the art form of a hologram, the SMEs’ very own stories will be illustrated in an unconventional manner, depicting each of their vision in digital transformation and the struggles they have been facing. Alongside the exhibition, two seminars will be held to bring useful insights for SMEs, empowering them to foster short-term and long-term business growth and success. The six participating SMEs include a three-decade-long dried seafood retailer Mei Yi Lin Food Store, a free interactive e-learning platform Beginneros, an unconventional big data platform for healing heartbreakers Breakup Tours, a zero waste, carbon-neutral wedding décor business ForCheer, Hong Kong’s paper beverage box recycling factory Mil Mill as well as PharmCare, a community pharmacy system supported by innovative and simple drug labels. Visitors to the exhibition can cast their vote for their favourite SME on the spot. The winning SME will be entitled to prizes that are worth over HK$380,000 in total, including DBS Hong Kong’s business account opening and transaction fee waiver offers, as well as marketing promotions by 100 influencers. Exhibition details: DBS BusinessClass “Reborn Exhibition: SME Digital Transformation–We are Back!” Date: 16 – 18 March 2023 (Thursday to Saturday) Time: 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm Venue: Preface Coffee & Wine, 5/F, The Sharp, 11 Sharp Street East, Causeway Bay (Next to Times Square) Register now: https://www.dbs.com.hk/ sme/businessclass/reborn- exhibition/register-now?utm_ source=SCMP&utm_medium=advert& utm_campaign=DBS_DBSSME_EN_ rebornexhibition_register___ More details on the event: https://www.dbs.com.hk/ sme/businessclass/reborn- exhibition?utm_source=SCMP& utm_medium=advert&utm_ campaign=DBS_DBSSME_EN_ rebornexhibition___ DBS BusinessClass is a programme designed for SMEs and start-ups. Established in 2016 in Hong Kong, it strives to offer the latest market trends and expert opinions to local SMEs through different activities while providing a unique platform for entrepreneurs and experts from different industries to interact, connect, and stay updated on major markets throughout Asia. DBS BusinessClass has more than 360,000 members across the major markets, with over 60,000 members in Hong Kong alone. Moving forward, we will continue to assist more SMEs in their digital transformation journeys by leveraging our capabilities and strong network in Asia. *DBS Bank received ‘World’s Best SME Bank’ from Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2022