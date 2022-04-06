Singapore: Setting the Standard for Green MICE events

[Sponsored Article] Known worldwide as a “Garden City”, Singapore has always put sustainability at the heart of its development plans. Launched in early 2021, the Singapore Green Plan 2030 sets a vision across various aspects of sustainability: from urban development and renewables adoption to resource conservation and food security. All sectors have taken steps to support these national efforts, and the MICE industry is no exception. Facilitating meaningful dialogue on sustainability Events play an integral role in raising awareness and uncovering solutions to the world’s collective climate challenges, and Singapore takes pride in hosting platforms that inspire such necessary dialogue and action. For example, Temasek’s Ecosperity Week gathers leaders from across sectors and geographies to share insights and best practices on sustainable development. Conversations are also being held at the industry level, including at the annual Asia Sustainability Reporting Summit and even at the Singapore FinTech Festival where green financing has become a central area for discussion. A place for Green Events Besides hosting various sustainability-related events, Singapore also has infrastructure for events to take place with minimal environmental impact. The country’s MICE venues have stepped up to the challenge of reducing their carbon footprints and waste. The Sands Expo and Convention Centre is Singapore’s first carbon-neutral MICE venue and is supporting the nation’s green energy targets through investments in Renewable Energy Certificates. Resorts World Sentosa is home to one of the country’s largest solar panel installations which can produce enough electricity to power 108 four-room flats every year. Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford have an urban aquaponics farm that champions sustainable agriculture practices in the industry. Despite its constraints in size and natural resources, Singapore is paving the way for a sustainable future. It will continue to blaze trails for a greener tomorrow, and the business events industry is taking up this mantle. Plan your next business event at VisitSingapore.com/MICE.