China’s Belt and Road Initiative has seen it invest heavily in infrastructure projects in South Asia, including developing Myanmar’s coastal town of Kyaukpyu, which connects China to the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua
Why China’s Belt and Road Initiative offers world of business investment opportunities
- Nation leads ambitious economic development plan which aims to promote trade and infrastructure ties across Asia, Africa and Europe
- Businesses must formulate strategic goals to better understand how they can benefit from proposals that will involve more than 100 nations
