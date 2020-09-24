Fully committed to offering clients well-designed insurance products and solutions, Sun Life Hong Kong celebrates 128 years of business operation in the city.Fully committed to offering clients well-designed insurance products and solutions, Sun Life Hong Kong celebrates 128 years of business operation in the city.
Sun Life Hong Kong culture conducive to strong business results

The Covid-19 pandemic poses serious challenges to people and businesses everywhere — the insurance industry being no exception. In the first half of the year, insurers in Hong Kong did not enjoy the best of times. Sun Life Hong Kong, however, emerged stronger.

Topic |   Client-centric culture
Updated: 11:49am, 24 Sep, 2020

